Golden State Warriors look to sweep Utah Jazz in Western Conference Semifinals

By and Published:
Stephen Curry, Boris Diaw
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Utah Jazz center Boris Diaw, right, battle for a rebound in the first half during Game 3 of the NBA basketball second-round playoff series Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

 

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – The Golden State Warriors will try to close out the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference NBA semifinals tonight in Salt Lake City.

The Warriors are on a roll; they haven’t lost a game yet in the postseason.

Golden State has won a franchise-record seven consecutive playoff games in a single postseason and only one victory was by fewer than 11 points.

The Jazz played their best game of the series in Game 3 and still lost by 11. The trio of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green has been too much for the Jazz.

The Golden State defense has allowed just 99.3 points per game – second-best among teams still alive in the postseason.

KRON4 Sports Director Gary Radnich and Mark Carpenter will have reports all game long.

