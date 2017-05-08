Head Marin County coroner charged with felony counts of sexual assault on a child

SAN RAFAEL (KRON) — Marin County Chief Deputy Coroner Darrell Harris has been charged with four felony counts and one misdemeanor count of sexual assault of a child, according to the Marin County District Attorney’s Office.

Harris, 46, of San Rafael, is being arraigned this morning in Marin County Superior Court.

He is charged with felony continuous sexual abuse of a child, lewd and lascivious acts on a child 14 or 15 years old, oral copulation of a victim under 18, sexual penetration with a foreign object on a victim under 18 and misdemeanor sexual battery, Assistant District Attorney Barry Borden said.

Santa Rosa police investigated the alleged sexual assaults, Borden said.

Harris was arrested in the Humboldt County Jail by the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, and was booked into Marin County Jail at 6 a.m. today, according to the Marin County Jail booking log.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES