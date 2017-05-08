SAN JOSE (KRON) — The jury will have a verdict in the Sierra LaMar murder trial Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Jury deliberations in the Sierra LaMar murder trial continued Monday after breaking over the weekend.

On March 16, 2012, 15-year-old Sierra disappeared early in the morning on a lonely rural road in Morgan Hill. She was headed to the school bus stop just a few minutes walk from her home.

Antolin Garcia-Torres, 26, could face the death penalty if convicted by the jurors who have spent the last three months hearing extensive witness testimony on the five-year-old case.

On Wednesday, Garcia-Torres’ defense attorney gave his closing argument in the San Jose courtroom following a seven-hour argument from the prosecutor that began Tuesday morning.

Legal expert Steven Clark tells KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe “the jury deliberation could take a long time because each piece of evidence has been scrutinized by experts and the jury is now going to have to evaluate that evidence.”

Verdict in case against man accused of killing Morgan hill, CA teen Sierra Lamar will be read 9am tues. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/jVjMsbjwnz — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) May 8, 2017

Sierra Lamar vanished in march of 2012. Body never found. I’ll be live as soon as verdict is read. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/jaJ8oBYtml — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) May 8, 2017

