SAN JOSE (KRON) — The jury will have a verdict in the Sierra LaMar murder trial Tuesday at 9 a.m.
Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.
Jury deliberations in the Sierra LaMar murder trial continued Monday after breaking over the weekend.
On March 16, 2012, 15-year-old Sierra disappeared early in the morning on a lonely rural road in Morgan Hill. She was headed to the school bus stop just a few minutes walk from her home.
Antolin Garcia-Torres, 26, could face the death penalty if convicted by the jurors who have spent the last three months hearing extensive witness testimony on the five-year-old case.
On Wednesday, Garcia-Torres’ defense attorney gave his closing argument in the San Jose courtroom following a seven-hour argument from the prosecutor that began Tuesday morning.
Legal expert Steven Clark tells KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe “the jury deliberation could take a long time because each piece of evidence has been scrutinized by experts and the jury is now going to have to evaluate that evidence.”
KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe will have a live report on KRON4 News at 6 p.m.
Verdict in case against man accused of killing Morgan hill, CA teen Sierra Lamar will be read 9am tues. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/jVjMsbjwnz
— Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) May 8, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- FAMILY SUES BART OVER MOB ATTACK
- MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER, TORTURE OF CASTRO VALLEY GRANDMOTHER
- 2 DEAD FOLLOWING PLANE CRASH IN NAPA COUNTY
- POLICE: ARMY VET CHARGED IN FATAL SHOOTING OF SERVICE DOG FOUND DEAD
- 11-YEAR-OLD GIRL REVIVED WITH NARCAN AFTER OVERDOSE
- DEPUTIES: INTOXICATED WOMAN PASSES OUT AT WHEEL WITH TODDLER IN BACKSEAT
- MAN TO GET LIFE TERM FOR KILLING OF 7-YEAR-OLD SON
- MARIN COUNTY DEPUTY CORONER CHARGED WITH MOLESTING MINOR
Sierra Lamar vanished in march of 2012. Body never found. I’ll be live as soon as verdict is read. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/jaJ8oBYtml
— Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) May 8, 2017