Man charged for making Nazi salute at Subway workers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 29-year-old man is charged with a hate crime after making a Nazi salute and using a racial slur at Subway restaurant employees last week.

According to court documents, the two downtown Portland Subway employees were outside on their break on May 4 when Wesley Thomas Searles approached them. He started mocking them, made racist remarks and made a Nazi salute.

One of the employees, who is black, told Searles that if he wasn’t on the clock, he would ‘beat him out,’ according to court documents.

Searles then took out a switch blade and began waiving it around and said he would shove it through the two employees’ ribs, according to court documents.

Searles was arrested but has since been released from custody. He is charged him with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and a single count of intimidation. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 19.

