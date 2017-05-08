Mother, 62, sentenced after six-year-old beat newborn sister to death

WFLA Published:

LARGO, FL (WFLA) – A 62-year-old woman who was artificially inseminated and gave birth to a baby who was killed by her six-year-old son was sentenced on Monday.

Kathleen Steele was sentenced to five years’ probation, after pleading guilty to leaving the child unattended in the car with the six-year-old.

The baby was 13 days-old when Steele’s son beat her to death.

Steele was charged with aggravated manslaughter in connection with the infant’s death.

Steele’s sons were alone with their little sister in her van, the baby started crying. Officials said the 6-year-old boy took the baby from her car seat, shook her and slammed her head against the ceiling.

The sheriff said that an autopsy showed the baby girl suffered severe head trauma and had multiple skull fractures.

The six-year-old was not criminally charged. He and his younger brother were taken into DCF custody.

