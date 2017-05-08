Police looking for stolen special needs van in Fremont

FREMONT (KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a special needs van that was stolen from a Fremont home on Saturday.

Sometimes between 10:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m., the van was taken from the 300 block of Blake Ave.

The van, like the one pictured above, belongs to a disabled woman and contains special equipment, including a wheel chair lift.

The victim’s electric scooter was also inside the van when it was stolen.

“The loss of the vehicle is devastating to the victim and we are asking for the public’s assistance to help locate it,” police said.

It is a white 2014 Chrysler Town and Country van. “Braun Ability” is displayed on the side and it has CA disabled license plates, DP197HM.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this special vehicle is asked to please contact the Fremont Police Department at 510-790-6800 x 3.

