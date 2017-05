Police looking for suspect accused of using brick during assault in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — Police are investigating an assault with a deadly weapon that occurred Saturday in Oakland.

The incident happened around 5:45 a.m. in the 6200 block of Seminary Ave., according to police.

One female victim was assaulted with a brick and suffered a broken right thumb and a laceration to her face, police said.

The suspect remains at large.

No further details were made available.

