Santa Clara car break-ins on the rise

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — Santa Clara car break-ins are on the rise, according to police.

Police volunteers are placing flyers on cars in busy parking lots to try and inform people about the “crimes of opportunity.”

Police are urging people to take these precautions.

* Lock your vehicle

* Never leave valuables in plain sight (e.g. purse, cell phone, laptop, backpack, GPS, etc.)

* Report suspicious activity at (408)615-5580

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES