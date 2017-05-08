SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A sex predator on parole was arrested at Santa Rosa Junior College on Monday, according to college police.

Forty-one-year-old transient Daniel Jaebok Lee was arrested at around 10:50 a.m. on a felony warrant out of Orange County. He also allegedly violated sex registration requirements.

“The SRJC District Police became aware of Daniel Jaebok Lee because of reported unusual behavior in one of his classes. The District Police conducted a routine threat assessment,” police said in a press release.

Police also said Lee used an alias to attend the junior college.

Police found Lee was convicted of indecent exposure, child molestation, attempted lewd acts on a child under 14 years old, and assault with intent to commit rape.

Lee was booked into the Sonoma County Jail and will be extradited to Orange County.

