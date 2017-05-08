Small plane crashes near Lake Berryessa

NAPA COUNTY (KRON) — A small plane crashed in the Lake Berryessa region of Napa County Monday morning, according to Cal Fire officials.

The crash was reported around 9:30 a.m. near Pleasure Cove Marina.

Emergency crews are on site.

There are reports that two people were inside the plane, however the exact number has not been officially confirmed.

No further details are available at this time.

