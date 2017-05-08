SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about the Warriors, LeBron James, and the Giant’s series of unfortunate events.

Tonight is the fourth and possibly final game for the Warriors in the Western Conference Semifinals. If they win today, Golden State will have swept the Utah Jazz and get some rest as they wait for the Western Conference Finals. They will play either the Houston Rockets or San Antonio Spurs.

LeBron James and the Cavaliers are favored to win the Eastern Conference this year. That belief was further cemented after completing their second straight sweep of the 2017 NBA Playoffs. James says at this point he has “nothing to prove.”

The San Francisco Giants on the other hand, are on the opposite side of the broom. The Cincinnati Reds swept the Orange and Black with five straight wins. To make matters worse, the Giants found themselves high and dry on their way to the airport.

