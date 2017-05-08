NOVATO (KRON) — The recent winter storms had a crippling effect on Highway 37 in Novato.

Flooding forced crews to shut down the highway several different times and it took several days before it could reopen.

It is estimated that it will cost $11.5 million to make repairs on the road that would prevent future flooding.

And now, city leaders are considering different ways to get that money and get it fast.

One idea that is gaining a lot of traction is adding tollways to Highway 37.

That way, the city can generate enough money to fix the flood-prone section of Highway 37.

Right now, it is just an idea.

No word when a decision will be made.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES