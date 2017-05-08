HALF MOON BAY (KRON) — The California Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole a car in Half Moon Bay, led police on a short pursuit, and crashed into a fire hydrant in Santa Cruz County.

The driver fled the scene on foot. The officer following the suspect wanted to make sure no one was trapped inside the car.

The pursuit occurred over the weekend involving an Acura Integra that was stolen in Half Moon Bay.

After a short pursuit, the suspect crashed into a fire hydrant at Soquel Avenue and Mattison Lane, CHP officials said.

A video of the crash into the hydrant and the suspect fleeing on foot has been posted to the Facebook page of the CHP’s Santa Cruz area office.

Anyone with information about the identity of the driver is asked to call the CHP at (831) 662-0511.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

