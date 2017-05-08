VIDEO: Flaring continues at Valero Refinery in Benicia

BENICIA (KRON) — Flaring will continue Monday at the Valero Refinery in Benicia.

A power outage at the facility caused the initial flaring last Friday.

Controlled flares will continue today as crews work to restore normal operations of the facility.

Valero has advised the city that it is switching the flaring from the south flare to the north flare.

The switch allows crews adequate time to fully inspect the south flare.

Friday’s flaring released massive plumes of thick black smoke into the air, prompting an evacuation in the area.

There is no word on how much longer the flaring will continue.

