MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — A Marin County official facing child molestation charges is expected in court Monday morning.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes is live at the Marin County Courthouse, where 46-year-old Darrell Harris is expected to be arraigned at 9:00 a.m.

The Marine County Deputy Coroner was arrested Thursday in Eureka for allegedly sexually assaulting an underage girl multiple times over a 7-year period.

Investigators say the victim was between 14 and 17-years-old.

Harris is facing four felony counts of child molestation, plus a fifth misdemeanor charge of sexual battery involving the same victim.

The Santa Rosa Police Department will be investigating this case due to a conflict of interest because Harris worked with the Marin County Sheriff’s Department.

In a statement to KRON4 News, a spokesperson for the Marin county sheriff’s department said the following:

We are deeply saddened and troubled by Mr. Harris’s arrest. We will be initiating an internal review of this matter as well. Our thoughts are with the victim during this difficult time.”

Arrest records show that Harris was arrested Thursday, but was out of custody Monday morning.

The @maringov Dpty Coroner is expected in court this morning on child molestation charges. Details on @kron4news https://t.co/syx8EoDeGq pic.twitter.com/GLBob9Uaim — Lydia Pantazes (@LydiaPantazes) May 8, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES