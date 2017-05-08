SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose fire officials are investigating an early Sunday morning fire at a church in Willow Glen.

No one was hurt, but some in the congregation of the Assyrian Church of the East say they are fearful after someone deliberately set fire to their church.

This was the latest in a recent string of suspicious fires in the same part of town.

The fire was extinguished shortly after it started around 1 a.m. on the exterior of the church.

Federal investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are participating in the investigation, San Jose Fire Capt. Kevin Stidham said.

“Any time a religious entity is involved, arson always gets called out automatically, and they always call out the ATF,” Stidham said.

Three or four fires have been reported in Willow Glen this week, a pattern that arson investigators with the department are looking into, Stidham said.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

