SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Police arrested a transient man accused of attempted murder and kidnapping Sunday night in Santa Rosa, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Around 8:50 p.m., officers responded to the area of Montgomery Dr. and 2nd St. on reports that a man was attacking a female victim, police said.

The person reporting the assault told police that the suspect struck the female repeatedly with an unknown object and then dragged her, as she appeared unconscious, into a car and fled the scene.

Responding officers found and stopped the car as it drove east on 4th St. near Farmers Ln.

Police say that when the suspect got out of the car, he told them he was alone.

However, upon further inspection officers found an unconscious female with severe injuries on the back seat floorboard of the car, police said.

Officers also report finding a weapon “capable of inflicting blunt force trauma” inside the car.

The suspect, identified as 56-year-old transient Robert Holladay, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and kidnapping.

The victim was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

An investigation revealed that Holladay and the victim, who is also a transient, were living out of separate vehicles near each other prior to the attack. Police do not yet know the nature of their relationship or the motive for the attack.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Santa Rosa police at (707) 543-3590.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES