VIDEO: Sierra LaMar jury deliberations resuming Monday

KRON — Jury deliberations in the Sierra LaMar murder trial are set to continue Monday after breaking over the weekend.

On March 16, 2012, 15-year-old Sierra disappeared early in the morning on a lonely rural road in Morgan Hill. She was headed to the school bus stop just a few minutes walk from her home.

Antolin Garcia-Torres, 26, could face the death penalty if convicted by the jurors who have spent the last three months hearing extensive witness testimony on the five-year-old case.

On Wednesday, Garcia-Torres’ defense attorney gave his closing argument in the San Jose courtroom following a seven-hour argument from the prosecutor that began Tuesday morning.

Legal expert Steven Clark tells KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe “the jury deliberation could take a long time because each piece of evidence has been scrutinized by experts and the jury is now going to have to evaluate that evidence.”

