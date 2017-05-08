SACRAMENTO (KRON) — KRON4 is getting a price tag Monday night on some of the road repairs in the Bay Area.
One in the South Bay is going to cost an estimated $37 million.
Highway 35 was washed out in the Santa Cruz Mountains back in February
The entire roadway is now gone. Caltrans says it will need to build a retaining wall, among other things, to get the road repaired and back open.
When we looked at the entire list from Caltrans, this was the most expensive fix on the “to do” list from this winters’ storms.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- FAMILY SUES BART OVER MOB ATTACK
- MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER, TORTURE OF CASTRO VALLEY GRANDMOTHER
- 2 DEAD FOLLOWING PLANE CRASH IN NAPA COUNTY
- POLICE: ARMY VET CHARGED IN FATAL SHOOTING OF SERVICE DOG FOUND DEAD
- 11-YEAR-OLD GIRL REVIVED WITH NARCAN AFTER OVERDOSE
- DEPUTIES: INTOXICATED WOMAN PASSES OUT AT WHEEL WITH TODDLER IN BACKSEAT
- MAN TO GET LIFE TERM FOR KILLING OF 7-YEAR-OLD SON
- MARIN COUNTY DEPUTY CORONER CHARGED WITH MOLESTING MINOR