Viral Video: Massive brawl at New York Denny’s

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A video of a brawl at a New York restaurant is getting worldwide attention, after a comedian posted it to Facebook.

So far this video has received over 3 million views and over 40-thousand shares.

Colonie Police confirm that a fight took place at the Denny’s off of Wolf Road early Saturday morning around 4:20 a.m.

The video of the brawl is getting a lot of attention and some of the content is graphic.

It was posted on Facebook hours after it happened by a comedian named “Nick Nack Pattiwhack.”

In it you can see people taking part in a physical fight inside the Denny’s.

Several people throw punches, causing tables to move and plates to fall off and break into pieces.

At one time you see someone involved in the brawl lying on the floor. Also someone getting punched tries to shield herself from the blows, putting her hands by her face and lowering herself to the floor.

Throughout the weekend people have responded to the video with a variety of viewpoints.

“You’ve got somebody down on the ground being smacked, beat up you know. It’s almost like WWE live in Denny’s,” said Ron Burnett of Troy.

John Dauley, a junior at UAlbany had critical reviews of the video.

“You’re not the one who’s in Denny’s getting beat up or you know watching this happen and not knowing what to do,” Dauley said.

“Just did it (posted the video) pretty much for social media,” Dauley said.

Dauley indicated it was unfortunate that the person who filmed the video decided not to help.

“It’s really bad that the guy filming didn’t decide to step in and do anything,” Dauley said. “With how powerful Twitter and Instagram and all that is, people will just, they get a video that they like and they start sharing it.”

Colonie Police said no ambulances were called to respond, no arrests were made and no tickets were issued. However, they would not indicate why they chose to respond in this fashion.

“I’m just trying to process why there’s been no consequences,” Burnett said.

Denny’s currently has no comment after being contacted. The video continues to circle the web at a rapid pace.

