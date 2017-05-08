SALT LAKE CITY (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors have done it again.

They swept their second-straight series, beating the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference Semifinals 121-95 on Monday night.

The Warriors are now 8-0 in the postseason.

Gary Radnich will have highlights on KRON4 News at 8 and 10.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

Ho hum – Warriors efficiently complete sweep, winning gm 4 in Utah 121-95. Now to rest up & maybe even get coach Kerr back for the W finals. — Grant Lodes (@GrantLodes) May 9, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js