Warriors sweep Utah Jazz in Western Conference Semifinals 121-95

By Published:

SALT LAKE CITY (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors have done it again.

They swept their second-straight series, beating the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference Semifinals 121-95 on Monday night.

The Warriors are now 8-0 in the postseason.

Gary Radnich will have highlights on KRON4 News at 8 and 10.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

