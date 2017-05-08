Woman killed by lightning strike while riding horse

By Published:

SEDALIA, Colo. (AP) — A 37-year-old woman was killed by a lightning strike as she rode her horse on a trail.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the woman was riding along the trail along Rainbow Creek Road with a 15-year-old girl when lightning hit them at 3:24 p.m. Sunday. They were one their way to meet the woman’s mother.

The office says the woman was pronounced dead at the scene along with her horse. The girl was taken in serious condition to a nearby hospital.

The office did not release the names of the woman or the girl. It says both were residents or the neighborhood and experienced horseback riders.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s