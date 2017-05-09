DANVILLE (KRON) — Police have arrested a man in connection with a robbery at a Costco store in Danville on Monday night, and they say two other suspects are still on the run.

According to police, three suspects entered the Costco on Fostoria Way way just after closing time at around 8:55 p.m.

Store employees were able to tackle one of the suspects later identified as 21-year-old Kesean Edwards.

He was pinned to the ground while the two others broke a glass display case and grabbed some items before taking off. One of them was wearing a ski mask.

Another suspect also fled the scene, according to police.

Edwards was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy, and burglary.

Investigators are still attempting to identify and locate the two suspects still at large.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact the Danville Police Department at (925) 820-2144.

