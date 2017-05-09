19-year-old crashes into Muni stop, injuring 2

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two women are injured, one with life-threatening injuries, after a 19-year-old crashed into a San Francisco Municipal Railway bus stop in the city’s Outer Mission neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., the man was driving in the 5700 block of Mission St. when he veered onto the sidewalk and into the bus shelter, police said.

Two women who were standing in the shelter were taken to a hospital with injuries.

One victim, a 55-year-old woman, is expected to survive, while the other woman suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver was arrested, but his identity was not immediately released this morning.

Authorities did not say if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this incident.

