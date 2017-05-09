ACLU warns Texas travelers about ‘sanctuary city’ law

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As law enforcement agencies in Texas review their policy on whether or not they ask a person if they’re in the country legally, the ACLU of Texas is issuing a travel advisory to people who are planning to travel to Texas.

In a Facebook post Tuesday morning, the ACLU said, “Since the passage of SB4, we must issue a travel advisory that anyone planning to travel to Texas in the near future should anticipate the possible violation of their constitutional rights when stopped by law enforcement.”

The organization also posted an image of what travelers might encounter in Texas. The group says people might face illegal arrests, racial profiling and demands to show your papers.

If a person feels like their rights were violated, the ACLU is asking people to call: 1-888-507-2970.

Ever since Gov. Greg Abbott signed SB 4 into law on Sunday evening, various groups have pledged to challenge it. Luis Vera is an attorney with the League of United Latin American Citizens. He says he filed the challenge Monday on behalf of a small town near the border with Mexico called El Cenizo, which has had a “safe haven” ordinance since 1999 that prohibits city employees from asking about a person’s immigration status.

Texas has already asked a federal court to pre-emptively find that the law known as SB4 is constitutional. Abbott says the ban is needed to keep immigrant criminals off the streets and will stand up in court.

With additional reporting by the Associated Press

