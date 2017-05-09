RICHMOND (KRON) — No one was injured after an Amtrak train smashed into a truck in Richmond Tuesday morning, according to police.
Train No. 711, which runs from Bakersfield to Oakland, struck the vehicle around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Cutting and Carlson boulevards, according to Amtrak spokeswoman Vernae Graham.
No injuries were reported by anyone on the train or in the truck, Graham said.
“At this point we’re trying to do a bus bridge, trying to secure alternate transportation,” Graham said. “We do have mutual aid from BART at Richmond.”
Cutting Blvd. was closed after the crash, police said around 11:00 a.m. They expect the roadway to remain closed into the early afternoon hours.
Carlson Blvd. is unaffected, according to police.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- POLICE: ARMY VET CHARGED IN FATAL SHOOTING OF SERVICE DOG FOUND DEAD
- 11-YEAR-OLD GIRL REVIVED WITH NARCAN AFTER OVERDOSE
- DEPUTIES: INTOXICATED WOMAN PASSES OUT AT WHEEL WITH TODDLER IN BACKSEAT
- MAN TO GET LIFE TERM FOR KILLING OF 7-YEAR-OLD SON
- VALERO REFINERY CONTINUES TO FLARE IN BENICIA
- MARIN COUNTY DEPUTY CORONER CHARGED WITH MOLESTING MINOR
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS VICTIM ASKED TO CALL MOM AS HE WAS DYING
- CALIFORNIA HOMEOWNER HOLDS TEEN BURGLARY SUSPECTS AT GUNPOINT