Amtrak train crashes into truck in Richmond, no injuries reported

By Published:
Courtesy of Richmond PD

RICHMOND (KRON) — No one was injured after an Amtrak train smashed into a truck in Richmond Tuesday morning, according to police.

Train No. 711, which runs from Bakersfield to Oakland, struck the vehicle around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Cutting and Carlson boulevards, according to Amtrak spokeswoman Vernae Graham.

No injuries were reported by anyone on the train or in the truck, Graham said.

“At this point we’re trying to do a bus bridge, trying to secure alternate transportation,” Graham said. “We do have mutual aid from BART at Richmond.”

Cutting Blvd. was closed after the crash, police said around 11:00 a.m. They expect the roadway to remain closed into the early afternoon hours.

Carlson Blvd. is unaffected, according to police.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s