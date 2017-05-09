RICHMOND (KRON) — No one was injured after an Amtrak train smashed into a truck in Richmond Tuesday morning, according to police.

Train No. 711, which runs from Bakersfield to Oakland, struck the vehicle around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Cutting and Carlson boulevards, according to Amtrak spokeswoman Vernae Graham.

No injuries were reported by anyone on the train or in the truck, Graham said.

“At this point we’re trying to do a bus bridge, trying to secure alternate transportation,” Graham said. “We do have mutual aid from BART at Richmond.”

Cutting Blvd. was closed after the crash, police said around 11:00 a.m. They expect the roadway to remain closed into the early afternoon hours.

Carlson Blvd. is unaffected, according to police.

