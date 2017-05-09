BART police looking for hate crime, assault suspect

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART police are looking for a man accused of physically and verbally assaulting another man at BART’s Powell St. Station late Monday night.

Around 11:23 p.m., the suspect allegedly walked up to a man standing on the platform and called him several gay slurs, according to BART police.

He then reportedly punched the victim in the face.

As the victim went to the station agent’s booth to report the crime, the suspect boarded a Pittsburg/Bay Point bound train.

The suspect is described as an African American man, 5’08” tall, 135 pounds, and wearing a black security uniform with a silver badge on the right side, police said.

Officers stopped the train at MacArthur BART station, but were unable to locate the suspect.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES