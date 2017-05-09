Body Found in Feather River Identified as Aly Yeoman

(KRON) — KRON4’s Sacramento affiliate Fox40 is reporting the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the body found in the Feather River on Sunday is Aly Yeoman.
Yeoman, 20, disappeared on March 30. She was reported missing on April 1.
Just days later, her pickup and phone were found near an orchard in Live Oak. Her body was found in the river, less than half a mile away.
A fisherman found the body Sunday afternoon near Live Oak, about 50 miles north of Sacramento. Investigators say Yeoman was last seen March 30 driving away from a friend’s home in Yuba City. Authorities searched the home where she was last seen but wouldn’t say if they found anything suspicious.
Investigators did not reveal a cause of death.
KRON4 has been following this story, here are a number of recent posts:
- VIDEO: MOTHER OF MISSING YUBA CITY STUDENT SPEAKS OUT
- RANSOM MESSAGES SENT TO MISSING STUDENT’S FAMILY WERE A HOAX
- REWARD OFFERED IN MISSING YUBA CITY STUDENT CASE
- MISSING STUDENT’S CELL PHONE FOUND ALONG RIVER
- MISSING STUDENT’S TRUCK FOUND
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- ANTOLIN GARCIA-TORRES FOUND GUILTY OF MURDERING MORGAN HILL TEEN SIERRA LAMAR
- SIERRA LAMAR’S MOTHER IS ‘GRATEFUL & BLESSED’ AFTER HEARING MURDER CONVICTION
- VIDEO: ANTOLIN GARCIA-TORRES’ FAMILY STAYS SILENT AFTER GUILTY VERDICT
- DO APPLE CIDER VINEGAR DIETS HELP YOU LOSE WEIGHT?
- JUDGE TOSSES AARON HERNANDEZ’S CONVICTION IN 2013 MURDER
- VIDEO: CHAOS AT FLORIDA AIRPORT AFTER FLIGHTS CANCELLED
- VIDEO: 68-YEAR-OLD WOMAN THROWN INTO POOL WHILE TRYING TO BREAK UP PARTY