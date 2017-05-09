Body Found in Feather River Identified as Aly Yeoman

Published:

(KRON) — KRON4’s Sacramento affiliate Fox40 is reporting the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the body found in the Feather River on Sunday is Aly Yeoman.

Yeoman, 20, disappeared on March 30. She was reported missing on April 1.

Just days later, her pickup and phone were found near an orchard in Live Oak. Her body was found in the river, less than half a mile away.

A fisherman found the body Sunday afternoon near Live Oak, about 50 miles north of Sacramento. Investigators say Yeoman was last seen March 30 driving away from a friend’s home in Yuba City.  Authorities searched the home where she was last seen but wouldn’t say if they found anything suspicious.

Investigators did not reveal a cause of death.

