California wants to make interfering with an audit a crime

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California lawmaker wants to make intentionally interfering with an audit a crime after a controversial audit on the University of California.

Democratic Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi of the Los Angeles area said Tuesday he does not yet have details on how his bill would be enforced.

The auditor’s report said UC administrators hid $175 million from the public in a reserve fund. It also found the UC president’s office tried to interfere with the audit.

The report said the president’s office altered campuses’ responses that were critical of the office.

UC President Janet Napolitano has disputed the audit’s findings. She told lawmakers last week her office has $38 million in reserves and that it coordinated with campuses on responses to ensure accuracy.

