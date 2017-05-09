DANVILLE (KRON) — Some East Bay residents are waking up without power Tuesday morning due to a downed tree and power pole.

Just before 2:00 a.m., San Ramon Valley Fire Department reported a “hazardous condition” at 1656 Green Valley Rd. in Danville.

PG&E confirmed that a down power line cause 611 homes to lose power.

Then around 6:00 a.m., Danville police reported an estimated 500 residents are without power due to a downed tree and power pole in the 100 block of Verde Mesa Dr.

The street is completely blocked and residents are encouraged to avoid the area at this time, police said.

PG&E is working to restore power to the entire area, but there is no estimate for when that will happen.

