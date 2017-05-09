DANVILLE (KRON) — Some East Bay residents are waking up without power Tuesday morning due to a downed tree and power pole.
Just before 2:00 a.m., San Ramon Valley Fire Department reported a “hazardous condition” at 1656 Green Valley Rd. in Danville.
PG&E confirmed that a down power line cause 611 homes to lose power.
Then around 6:00 a.m., Danville police reported an estimated 500 residents are without power due to a downed tree and power pole in the 100 block of Verde Mesa Dr.
The street is completely blocked and residents are encouraged to avoid the area at this time, police said.
PG&E is working to restore power to the entire area, but there is no estimate for when that will happen.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- POLICE: ARMY VET CHARGED IN FATAL SHOOTING OF SERVICE DOG FOUND DEAD
- 11-YEAR-OLD GIRL REVIVED WITH NARCAN AFTER OVERDOSE
- DEPUTIES: INTOXICATED WOMAN PASSES OUT AT WHEEL WITH TODDLER IN BACKSEAT
- MAN TO GET LIFE TERM FOR KILLING OF 7-YEAR-OLD SON
- VALERO REFINERY CONTINUES TO FLARE IN BENICIA
- MARIN COUNTY DEPUTY CORONER CHARGED WITH MOLESTING MINOR
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS VICTIM ASKED TO CALL MOM AS HE WAS DYING
- CALIFORNIA HOMEOWNER HOLDS TEEN BURGLARY SUSPECTS AT GUNPOINT