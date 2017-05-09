Gary’s Word: Who really runs sports?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Ever wonder who really runs sports?

Here is a little question and answer deal.

Why do the Warriors have to wait eight days between playoff series? TV.

Why when I go to a baseball game, it takes 3 minutes between innings? TV.

Why is there Thursday night football? TV.

Why do athletes receive these tremendously large salaries? TV.

Why are very few day baseball games played anymore during the week? TV.

Why do play-by-play announcers wear make-up? TV.

Why is my screen cluttered up with ads and promotions? TV.

Why when I want to watch a championship boxing match it costs $59.95? TV.

Why are NBA coaches subjected to vapid during time-out interviews? TV.

There are many more, but I think this answers the question.

The ultimate power in sports belongs to the Television Networks.