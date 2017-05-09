NEW YORK (KRON) — The injuries–and losses–continue to pile up for the San Francisco Giants this season.

The Giants placed closer Mark Melancon on the 10-disabled list with a mild right pronator strain.

No corresponding move has been announced. That move is expected to happen on Wednesday.

This season, Melancon is 0-1 with a 2.53 ERA. He has blown two saves in eight tries this season.

The 32-year-old right-hander was signed in the offseason as a free agent.

The Giants are currently the worst team in baseball at 11-22.

Melancon has not pitched since May 3 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

