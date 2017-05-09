NEW YORK (KRON) — The injuries–and losses–continue to pile up for the San Francisco Giants this season.
The Giants placed closer Mark Melancon on the 10-disabled list with a mild right pronator strain.
No corresponding move has been announced. That move is expected to happen on Wednesday.
This season, Melancon is 0-1 with a 2.53 ERA. He has blown two saves in eight tries this season.
The 32-year-old right-hander was signed in the offseason as a free agent.
The Giants are currently the worst team in baseball at 11-22.
Melancon has not pitched since May 3 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
KRON4’s Gary Radnich will have more during our 6, 8, and 10 p.m. newscasts.
