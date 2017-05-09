High school locker room fight in Atlanta caught on camera

ATLANTA, Georgia (KRON/CNN) — A high school fight is caught on camera and at least one student could face serious charges.

What is even more disturbing about the video is that other students are heard egging on the brutal beating.

This fight took place inside the locker room at an Atlanta-area school.

A 16-year-old boy is seen body slamming a 15-year-old boy onto the concrete not once but twice.

The 15-year-old was left unconscious.

According to school officials, the two boys had fought before on campus and that led to the 16-year-old being charged with battery.

The second fight could lead to more criminal charges.

