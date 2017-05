Live Tweets: Final moments before reveal of Sierra LaMar verdict

SAN JOSE (KRON) — The jury will announce a verdict in the Sierra LaMar murder trial today at 9 a.m.

Jurors in the Sierra LaMar murder trial have reached a verdict, Santa Clara County Superior Court officials announced Monday afternoon.

KRON4 has live team coverage from the courthouse:

@kron4news @BreakingNews any minute verdict announced in Sierra LaMar murder case pic.twitter.com/FxKWeB1qy6 — Terisa Estacio (@TerisaEstacio) May 9, 2017

Family & friends of still missing #SierraLaMar gathering outside courtroom ahead of verdict to be announced at 9 am. pic.twitter.com/ye6uP6F9gS — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 9, 2017

Verdict in #SierraLaMar murder trial now less than an hour away. There will be no empty seats in Dept 40 at Hall of Justice in San Jose. pic.twitter.com/DbnkzEYSNQ — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 9, 2017

Marlene Lamar and her daughter Danielle (pink shirt) showing up to court for verdict being read at 9am @kron4news pic.twitter.com/R1D7DMiZCm — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) May 9, 2017

Sierra Lamar's dad Steve just showed up to court for verdict being read at 9am @kron4news pic.twitter.com/2LyjD8HDOo — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) May 9, 2017

Some of the searchers for Sierra Lamar already at San Jose courthouse waiting to go in for verdict. 9am @kron4news pic.twitter.com/cMy9PbuINS — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) May 9, 2017

