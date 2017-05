BRADBURY, California (KRON) — A bear is wandering around a Southern California neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

It is happening in the town of Bradbury.

A dog took on the bear in the yard of a home, according to CNN Affiliate KABC. The bear even went inside a swimming pool.

