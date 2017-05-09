Motorcyclist killed in accident involving big rig in Tracy

TRACY (KRON) — A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday morning in an accident involving a big rig on Interstate 205 in Tracy, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just before 7:00 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the freeway at the Mountain House Pkwy off-ramp., CHP said.

The motorcyclist was trying to split traffic and collided with another car, ultimately falling beneath the tire of a big rig, authorities said.

CHP did not release further details about the incident.

FATALITY- TRAFFIC ALERT/HOT SPOT #Tracy 205 W / Mountain House Pkwy OFR, Big Rig vs Motorcyclist. Expect delays. — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) May 9, 2017