Motorcyclist killed in accident involving big rig in Tracy

TRACY (KRON) — A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday morning in an accident involving a big rig on Interstate 205 in Tracy, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just before 7:00 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the freeway at the Mountain House Pkwy off-ramp., CHP said.

The motorcyclist was trying to split traffic and collided with another car, ultimately falling beneath the tire of a big rig, authorities said.

CHP did not release further details about the incident.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

