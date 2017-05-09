Mountain View gunman turns himself in, charged with attempted murder

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) — An East Bay man was arrested Sunday in connection with a Saturday night shooting in Mountain View.

26-year-old Ellis McMahan turned himself into police Sunday evening and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide, then booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

Around 10:00 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Hope and Villa streets.

No one was hit by gunfire, but officers did find at least one round in the area.

Police found that McMahan allegedly shot at least once at another man during an argument, then drove away from the scene before officers arrived.

On Sunday, officers also recovered a gun they believe McMahan used in the crime, police said.

