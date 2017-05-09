People Behaving Badly: Hit by a train and survived in Richmond

By and Published:

 

RICHMOND (KRON) — The only way you can be hit by a train is to be on the tracks.

Yet all too often, we do hear about vehicles being struck by trains.

And all too often, there are no survivors.

A truck driver in Richmond was hit and lived to talk about it the same day.

Stanley Roberts explains.

Watch the above video to see Stanley Roberts’ full report.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s