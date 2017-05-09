RICHMOND (KRON) — The only way you can be hit by a train is to be on the tracks.

Yet all too often, we do hear about vehicles being struck by trains.

And all too often, there are no survivors.

A truck driver in Richmond was hit and lived to talk about it the same day.

Stanley Roberts explains.

Watch the above video to see Stanley Roberts’ full report.

Tonight at 10

I was heading to Richmond to do a segment on rail safety but I was too late.@kron4news @olinational @CAOpLifeSaver @Amtrak pic.twitter.com/zv6pkonSq7 — Stanley Roberts (@SRobertsKRON4) May 9, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES