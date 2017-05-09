Snapchats no longer disappear after 10 seconds

VENICE, California (KRON) — Facing increasing competition, Snapchat is making some changes to its messaging app.

It wants to make sure you never miss a snap again.

There is now an infinity feature that lets users keep photos for as long as they want.

Before the update, photos could be sent that would disappear after being viewed.

A picture can still be deleted once a person closes the snap.

There are a few other changes including a magic eraser to remove items from pictures, a video looping feature, and an emoji doodle.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES