VIDEO: 5 hurt in 3-car crash in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE (KRON) — Five people were sent to the hospital after a four-car collision that has closed Deer Hill Road in Lafayette.

The mid-afternoon crash will keep the roadway just west of Pleasant Hill Road closed for several hours.

Officials at the scene described the injuries as non-life-threatening.

The crash happened at around 3:12 p.m.

Police said significant traffic delays exist on Pleasant Hill Road and motorists should avoid the area.

