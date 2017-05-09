VIDEO: Albany school board meeting held over racist social media posts

By and Published:

 

ALBANY (KRON) — The issue of racism and social media is again front and center Tuesday night in Albany.

You may remember earlier this year, more than a dozen students were disciplined for their alleged participation in an Instagram page that racially targeted students and faculty.

And a lawsuit was filed against the district just last week.

Watch the above video to see J.R. Stone’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s