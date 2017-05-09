ALBANY (KRON) — The issue of racism and social media is again front and center Tuesday night in Albany.
You may remember earlier this year, more than a dozen students were disciplined for their alleged participation in an Instagram page that racially targeted students and faculty.
And a lawsuit was filed against the district just last week.
Watch the above video to see J.R. Stone’s full report.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- ANTOLIN GARCIA-TORRES FOUND GUILTY OF MURDERING MORGAN HILL TEEN SIERRA LAMAR
- SIERRA LAMAR’S MOTHER IS ‘GRATEFUL & BLESSED’ AFTER HEARING MURDER CONVICTION
- VIDEO: ANTOLIN GARCIA-TORRES’ FAMILY STAYS SILENT AFTER GUILTY VERDICT
- DO APPLE CIDER VINEGAR DIETS HELP YOU LOSE WEIGHT?
- JUDGE TOSSES AARON HERNANDEZ’S CONVICTION IN 2013 MURDER
- VIDEO: CHAOS AT FLORIDA AIRPORT AFTER FLIGHTS CANCELLED
- VIDEO: 68-YEAR-OLD WOMAN THROWN INTO POOL WHILE TRYING TO BREAK UP PARTY