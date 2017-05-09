VIDEO: Antolin Garcia-Torres’ family stays silent after guilty verdict in Sierra LaMar murder trial

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — Antolin Garcia-Torres’ family rushed out of the courtroom after his guilty verdict was announced Tuesday in the Sierra LaMar murder trial.

Garcia-Torres’ mom remained silent as reporters questioned her on the verdict.

The trial will now enter the sentencing phase. The jury will have to decide whether Garcia-Torres should be sentenced to death or to life in prison without parole.

Another relative of Garcia-Torres briefly spoke to reporters as she was leaving. She did not say her name or how she was related to him.

“It’s very sad on both families, very unfortunate,” the woman told KRON4’s Terisa Estacio.

When Estacio asked if she believes Garcia-Torres is guilty, she said no.

The jury also convicted Garcia-Torres of the attempted kidnappings of three women in Safeway parking lots in 2009.

On March 16, 2012, 15-year-old Sierra LaMar disappeared in Morgan Hill early in the morning as she walked to school.

After years of searching, Sierra’s body was never found.

Two months after Sierra’s disappearance, Antolin Garcia-Torres was arrested when LaMar’s DNA was found in the trunk his car and on her clothes.

