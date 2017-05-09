VIDEO: Heroic dog saves hikers being chased by bear in Canada

BANFF NATIONAL PARK, Canada (CNN Newsource) — Some hikers who were chased by a giant grizzly bear are crediting a dog named Momo for saving their lives.

They took this video moments after escaping the bear in Canada’s Banff National Park on Sunday.

Three friends were hiking a mountain when the bear started charging them, not letting up for some 20 minutes.

At one point, they released their dog who went in the opposite direction of the group, along with the bear.

They all made it back to a parking area where they hid in a truck until the bear finally left.

One of the hikers said it was an awful experience and that they couldn’t shake the thought that they almost got mauled or killed by a grizzly.

