SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (KRON) — A Santa Cruz County teen who worked at an after-school program and as a babysitter has been arrested for child pornography.

According to the FBI, Ryan Spencer is accused of manufacturing pornographic photographs and videos of underage boys and then sharing the images.

FBI officials say he took nude photos of children he was babysitting and would trade them with at least one other person on the online messaging program Kik.

Spencer was an after-school program director at Mar Vista Elementary School.

He was also a Cabrillo College early education student who observed teachers at Valencia Elementary School.

Classmates and teachers said there were no red flags to indicate he was dangerous.

“We do believe that he was fingerprinted not only by the parks and rec, but also by ourselves,” Pajaro Valley Unified School Superintendent Michelle Rodriguez said. “And he went through both FBI clearance, and there was no indication that he was a danger to any of the children.”

The investigation is still unfolding as the FBI attempts to identify children in the images.

Spencer is scheduled to appear in federal court in San Francisco on Tuesday.

He remains in custody.

A federal judge has issued a no bail bond.

