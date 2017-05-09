GILROY (KRON) — A gang member and wanted felon was arrested in Gilroy Saturday afternoon after leading police on a pursuit, crashing, and throwing a stolen gun over a fence where young children were playing, police said.

Around 4:00 p.m., officers who recognized 26-year-old Jose Martinez as a wanted felon tried pulling him over.

This is when Martinez allegedly sped off and crashed into an empty car in a parking lot in the 800 block of El Cerrito Way, off of Wren Ave.

Police say Martinez then tried running away from the car with handgun in his front waistband. He ended up throwing the gun over a fence, where it landed near several young children who were outside playing.

The officers arrested Martinez and recovered the gun before any of the kids picked it up, police said. Officers found that the gun was stolen out of the Central Valley.

Martinez was booked into the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas on suspicion of felony evasion, being a felon in possession of a handgun and ammunition, possession of a stolen handgun and several other charges in addition to his felony warrants and a no-bail warrant.

The suspect is being held without bail, according to Santa Clara County booking records.

Martinez appeared in court Monday afternoon in an ongoing case and is scheduled for arraignment on the new charges on Wednesday afternoon.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES