MODESTO (KRON) — Police are looking for a man wanted on charges of child molestation in Modesto, police announced Tuesday morning.

Around 11:00 a.m., Modesto Police posted on Facebook that 37-year-old Kevin Robertson left his southeast Modesto home before officers were able to contact him.

Robertson is accused of sexually abusing children under age ten.

Police say the children Robertson molested lived with him.

He was last seen fleeing from officers in the Madera area, according to Modesto PD.

He was driving a blue 1994 Chevy S10 with CA license #62607F1. Please share.

Officers ask that if you see this man, please call 9-1-1.

