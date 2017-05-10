BEIJING (AP) — State media say a moderate but shallow earthquake in the far west of China has killed eight people and injured 11 others.
Xinhua News Agency says the quake Thursday morning struck Taxkorgan county in China’s Xinjiang region. The remote area is close to Tajikistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake at just before 6 a.m. Thursday (2158 GMT Wednesday) had a magnitude of 5.4 and struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).
Xinhua says the injured have been sent to the hospital and search and rescue work is under way.
It says there have been frequent aftershocks.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- PARENTS WARNED ABOUT POTENTIALLY DEADLY ‘BLUE WHALE GAME’
- LOS ANGELES WOMAN ASSAULTED DURING INSTAGRAM DATE
- WOMAN SAYS SHE WAS FORCED TO PEE IN CUP ON UNITED FLIGHT
- MISSING SAN JOSE STATE UNIVERSITY STUDENT LAST SEEN GETTING IN LYFT
- ONLY ON 4: ATTACK ON SPECIAL NEEDS STUDENT POSTED ONLINE
- ANTOLIN GARCIA-TORRES FOUND GUILTY OF MURDERING MORGAN HILL TEEN SIERRA LAMAR
- DO APPLE CIDER VINEGAR DIETS HELP YOU LOSE WEIGHT?
- VIDEO: CHAOS AT FLORIDA AIRPORT AFTER FLIGHTS CANCELLED
- VIDEO: 68-YEAR-OLD WOMAN THROWN INTO POOL WHILE TRYING TO BREAK UP PARTY