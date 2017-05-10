Aaron Hernandez’s fiancée breaks her silence on Dr. Phil

(KRON) — Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, the fiancée of former New England Patriots football star Aaron Hernandez, is speaking out about his suicide for the first time.

Hernandez committed suicide last month while serving a life sentence following a murder conviction.

“I thought it was a hoax, that this was some cruel person playing a trick on me,” Jenkins-Hernandez said on receiving the phone call that he was dead.

In the revealing interview, Jenkins-Hernandez sets the record straight about her fiancé’s mysterious jail cell death, rumors about his purported secret romantic life, and if she thinks he killed himself so that she could collect millions of dollars.

The two-part Dr. Phil episode will air on Monday, May 15th and Tuesday, May 16th on KRON4 at 4 p.m.

