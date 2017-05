Minor injury accident causes backup on I-80 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– A traffic accident on Interstate 80 in San Francisco caused quite the backup Wednesday morning.

The accident happened near the 4th exit and blocked two lanes.

Traffic was backed up onto Northbound Highway 101.

Update from CHP: 8:15AM ***CANCEL SIG ALERT** ALL LANES OPEN. Still backed up beyond 3rd St. Expect a 30 min drive to downtown SF pic.twitter.com/U78W3xTrbr — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) May 10, 2017

HOT SPOT #SanFrancisco EB 80 after 4th, accident blocking two lanes, backed up onto NB 101 beyond 3rd st. — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) May 10, 2017

