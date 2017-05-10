Family of missing San Jose State University student pleading for safe return

SAN JOSE (KRON)– A San Jose State University student has been missing since Monday.

Jacob Greene was last seen around 6:00 a.m. on his way to work when a  Lyft driver picked him up.

A family member of Greene said he was headed to the university where he works at the campus bookstore.

One San Jose State University told KRON4’s Averi Harper that she’s extra vigilant of her surrounding when on campus.

“I try to be more careful when I go to the bus stop and I’ll be more aware of my surroundings and make sure there’s no one around,” she said.

Greene also works at the university’s radio station as a sports announcer.

His family is pleading for a safe return.

 

